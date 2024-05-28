Crime and Courts

14-year-old girl accused of killing 79-year-old grandmother in Florida

The teen faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 23 killing of 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday

A 14-year-old girl has been accused of killing her 79-year-old grandmother in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, authorities said.

The teen faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 23 killing of 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Deputies and fire rescue crews had responded to an apartment on Northwest 41st Street after receiving a call of an unresponsive woman.

They met Koval's son, who said he'd gone to visit a friend and left Koval with his 14-year-old daughter.

He said when he returned, he found Koval unresponsive on the floor with multiple bruises on her body, officials said.

Koval was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate, and the Broward Medical Examiner's Office ruled Koval's death a homicide.

The teen was identified as a suspect in her grandmother's murder after she'd been admitted to a hospital on the day of the incident. She was taken into custody on Friday.

The granddaughter was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. During the teen's court appearance, prosecutors said they intend to charge her as an adult, and the judge ordered her held until her next hearing.

