Ginni Thomas Pressed for GOP Lawmakers to Protest 2020 Election Results

Ginni Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Justice Thomas Attends Forum On His 30 Year Supreme Court Legacy
Shortly after the 2020 election, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent an email to an aide to a prominent House conservative saying she would have nothing to do with his group until his members go “out in the streets,” a congressional source familiar with the exchange told NBC News.

Thomas told an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind., that she was more aligned with the far-right House Freedom Caucus, whose leaders just two months later would lead the fight in Congress to overturn the results of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

The RSC was long representative of the most conservative House members, but in the past several years, it has been replaced by the Tea Party-driven Freedom Caucus.

