Garlicky pasta is the flavorful star at this Gilroy festivity

- The Great Garlic Pasta Party, presented by the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association
- July 27, 2024
- $20 admission; the event is a fundraiser for local non-profit organizations
PLUMP AND PEARLY GARLIC CLOVES? These beauties are measured with the heart when it comes to most recipes, a firmly held belief possessed by most any bulb buff. But when it comes to a noodle-packed dish, things can grow even clovier due to the garlic lover's understandable impulse to coat every single strand of spaghetti with a clove-dense coating. Searching near and gar — er, far — for such a dish isn't too difficult, for garlic pasta is likely in heavy rotation in most garlic-loving homes. But if you'd like to be in Gilroy for your dish of garlic pasta, at a dinner helmed by the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, you can: The Great Garlic Pasta Party is coming up.
THE FUNDRAISER — the afternoon-into-evening event helps out local non-profit organizations — is an all-you-can-eat affair, so arrive prepared to see how gar, and far, you can go. A "mouthwatering array of garlic-infused dishes" will play central roles at the piquant party, a celebratory supper that is set to sizzle at Gilroy High School. Live tunes, activities, and voting on best dishes in the cook-off showdown are also on the roster. But wait: There are more garlicky good times on the 2024 schedule; check out the association has planned, including a winery concert in August and cherry orchard dinner in September.
