Get Your Flu Shot: Why Flu Season Could Hit Earlier, be More Severe This Year

This year’s flu season could come earlier and become more severe than previous years, and that could make children and the elderly more vulnerable during this year’s Halloween celebrations, according to medical experts.

“Flu had definitely taken a backseat to COVID,” says Nurse Alice Benjamin, who is expecting to treat more flu patients this year compared to the last two years.

“As we are getting back to the normal, it’s important that people remember because of the precautions we’ve taken, many of us don’t have natural immunity [against the flu.]”

After many people complied with coronavirus shutdowns and avoided interactions with large crowds for two years, Nurse Alice explains our immunity to the flu virus has waned, especially for young children.

The warning comes as the latest data from Australia signals this year’s flu season can be one of the worst in recent years. The trends from the Southern Hemisphere country typically serve as the indicators of what’s to come in the U.S.

Nurse Alice also says because the flu virus mutates constantly, people who haven’t been vaccinated are due for a booster. And this year’s flu vaccines are likely to provide more protection than previous years.

“All of the flu vaccines will protect us against the four different strains of the flu: two influenza As and two influenza Bs.”

Nurse Alice also reminds people that there are specific vaccines that are designed for the elderly and the immunocompromised for a more robust antibody response. Pregnant women are also being urged to be vaccinated against the flu to protect their fetus.

As the symptoms of the flu and coronavirus are similar, getting tested is the best way to know what you have.

“If you’re sick, and you’re not sure what it is it – a cold, or the flu virus, whatever it is – stay home because you don’t want it spread to anyone.”

Other tips on having a safe and healthy Halloween include carrying hand sanitizer whether going trick-or-treating or heading to a costume party. Health officials also remind people that it's still OK to wear a mask especially they don't feel comfortable in large crowds.