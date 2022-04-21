meteor shower

Get Ready, the Lyrid Meteor Shower is Coming. Here's How to Watch It

The Lyrid meteor shower is coming, and you won't want to miss it. Here is how you can see the shower and other helpful tips.

By Chelsea Hylton

All Space Considered at Griffith Observatory

Every year during the month of April, the Lyrid meteor shower can be seen in the night skies.

The peak of the shower will be visible between the evening April 21 and the morning of April 22. It can be seen best with darker skies and no Moon.

The Lyrids are named after the constellation of Lyra the Harp. It will be a medium-strength shower but will be difficult to see with the gibbous Moon in the sky.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Best time to catch the shower?

The best time to catch the Lyrid Meteor Shower is the dark and early morning on April 22.

Tips for watching the shower?

U.S. & World

Earth Day Apr 15

Earth Day's Origins, Founder and History: Looking Back at How it All Began

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Satellite Images Show Mass Graves; Why Ukraine Hasn't Joined NATO

Make sure it is very dark outside, perforable with clear and darker skies.

The use of binoculars or a telescope can also be very useful in seeing the shower.

A high place like the Griffith Observatory or another location that is not blocked by buildings, lights, or billboards can also help.

This article tagged under:

meteor showerGriffith Observatory
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us