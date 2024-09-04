German shepherd puppies found by dumpster in San Dimas

The animals were found hungry, infested with fleas and ticks.

A woman in San Dimas is seeking someone to foster three German shepherd puppies after they were found near a dumpster Sunday morning. 

According to Carolyn Castro, who took the puppies that were left near a business, they are about four months old.

The puppies were spotted by an employee of the business until Castro picked them up.

The animals were found hungry, infested with fleas and ticks in the dumpster near the door of a business. 

The dogs are currently with a friend of Castro’s who is fostering them.

The puppies did not have a chip, Castro said.

