Gentlemens’ Clubs, Stripped of Business During Pandemic, Entitled to Relief, Judge Rules

“Simply put, Congress did not pick winners and losers in the PPP,” U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman wrote.

Strip club workers and owners, losing their shirts in this coronavirus pandemic, cannot be barred from emergency federal loans and grants, a federal judge ruled on Monday, according to NBC News.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman sided with plaintiffs, led by the DV Diamond Club in Flint, Michigan, and said the Small Business Administration — in doling out finds from the Paycheck Protection Program — cannot exclude legal businesses deemed to be of a “prurient sexual nature.”

The PPP, created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was designed to draw maximum applicants and make "loan guarantees widely available to small businesses across the commercial spectrum," according to the judge.

“Simply put, Congress did not pick winners and losers in the PPP,” Leitman ruled. "Instead, through the PPP, Congress provided temporary paycheck support to all Americans."

