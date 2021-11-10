Sequoia National Park

Parts of Sequoia National Park to Reopen After KNP Complex Fire

A September wildfire burned more than 88,000 acres of forest about 200 miles north of Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Noah Berger

Fire-scarred Sequoia National Park will partially reopen on Thursday after a lightning-sparked wildfire burned more than 88,000 acres, the park announced.

The reopening will be limited to day-use only in part of the Foothills area, including the Foothills Visitor Center, Tunnel rock and some trails.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Access to Giant Forest, Lodgepole and the General Sherman Tree will remain closed.

Sequoia National Park was closed after lightning on Sept. 9 ignited two fires that merged. The KNP Complex scorched nearly 88,320 acres of forest. Work to make the park safe, including removal of hazard trees, is continuing.

U.S. & World

food 13 hours ago

US Food Banks Struggle to Feed Hungry Amid Surging Prices

Kenosha 1 hour ago

Judge Berates Prosecutor at Rittenhouse Murder Trial

Adjacent Kings Canyon National Park is largely open, including the Grant Grove of giant sequoias.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sequoia National Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us