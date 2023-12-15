Ceasefire protest near LAX blocks several streets that lead to the airport

Protesters held a rally near Los Angeles International Airport calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

About 100 protesters marched through streets near Los Angeles International Airport tonight, causing traffic issues just as the holiday travel season got underway.

This protest is took place on the intersection of Vicksburg Avenue and W. 96th Street

Police amassed in the area in hopes of keeping the group off the streets, and the group later began marching north on the sidewalk along Sepulveda.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Roads and intersections near the airport were being affected.

According to LA Airport PD, access for Uber and Lyft was impacted. The 96th street bridge was impacted as well.

This happened two days after dozens of protesters were arrested for halting traffic for nearly 90 minutes on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. It was unclear if members of that group were involved in Friday's protest near the airport.