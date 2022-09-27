Gas Prices Soar to Nearly $6 or More in Bay Area, California

Gas prices are on the rise again, and Californians are feeling it more so than the rest of the country.

The average gas price in the state was nearing $6 a gallon once again while the national average remained well below $4, according to AAA data as of Tuesday morning.

President Joe Biden was expected to address the crisis Tuesday by demanding oil companies reduce prices at the pump.

While the state average stood at $5.88 a gallon Tuesday morning, Bay Area motorists were seeing the higher end of that spectrum, with average prices ranging from a low of $5.85 in Solano County to a high of $6.12 in San Mateo County, AAA data shows.

Those Bay Area prices have gone up about 60 cents a gallon over the past month.