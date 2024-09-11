Video of fruit vendor spotted praying before his workday goes viral

A Los Angeles fruit vendor’s moment of faith went viral after he was recorded kneeling in prayer before beginning his workday.

Widespread video of Luis Angel Morales was posted on TikTok earlier this week has since garnered more than 1 million views. The video, taken by another user, shows Morales praying in front of his fruit cart with text on the screen that reads, “Support street vendors, hopefully he makes money.”

“I entrust myself in God a lot,” Morales, a devout Catholic, said.

The fruit vendor said he arrived in the U.S. from Puebla, Mexico just two months ago and with him, brought his diligence in supporting his family back home and his faith. He said his morals were instilled in him by his parents.

A family-focused person, Morales works 13-hour shifts, 7 days a week at the fruit cart to provide for his wife and two young children who are still in Mexico. He said although he misses them, he knows the sacrifice he makes in being apart for them is giving them a great deal of support.

“My thing is to earn money to provide for my family,” he said.

The viral video has helped Morales in his goal to provide for his family. He said since it was posted, he’s experienced a significant increase in customers. Despite the popularity, his mission remains the same and he said he’ll continue his workday with the practice that made him viral.