Furniture Stolen From Cargo Truck in San Bernardino Street Takeover

Police are asking for help to find the people who pulled a driver from a cargo truck and stole furniture from the trailer at a street takeover in San Bernardino.

The takeover on April 24 was at 5th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. In a tweet, San Bernardino police provided video of the takeover and identified a suspect as Victor Manuel Alanis, who is wanted for robbery.

Video shows people unloading furniture and other items from the cargo truck's trailer and placing items in the bed of a pickup.

Police said Alanis is likely driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado with California license plate 6X47132.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742.

Last Sunday, Victor Manuel Alanis and a bunch of his friends were holding a street takeover at 5th and Mt. Vernon when a semi-truck pulled up...(1/2)#SundayFunday #NotInOurCity #ZeroTolerance #TicketsRUs #SanBernardino #SBPD pic.twitter.com/aVtmccGXdk — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) April 29, 2022

