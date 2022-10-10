Funko Releases Exclusive Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis Pop Trading Cards

Raise your hand if you collect sports trading cards.

Whether it's baseball, basketball, or football cards, the enjoyment of collecting trading cards has now turned into a lucrative hobby. Collectors acquire not just trading cards, but memorabilia, toys, action figures, sneakers, and more.

Funko, the world's leading toy company and premier destination for licensed and limited pop culture collectibles is now combining toys and trading cards in their newest launch featuring NBA athletes.

Earlier this year, Funko announced their new NBA Pop! Trading Card collaboration featuring an initial set of superstars LeBron James, Luka Doncic, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Steph Curry, and Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, fans and collectors can add Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Clippers guard Kawhi Lenoard to that aforementioned group.

The NBA Pop! Trading cards commemorate an iconic sports trading card for basketball collectors. The one-of-a-kind collectible features a Pop! Anthony Davis or Kawhi Leonard figure in Funko form wearing their team's respective uniform in white, which matches the included trading cart art. The approximately 4.5-inch tall figure comes prepackaged and in a protective case that can be hung on your wall. The dimensions of the case are 7.5”W x 10.5”H x 3.25”D.

The pre-order window for both Davis and Lenoard's collectibles begins on October 10th at 8:00AM PT.

Now that this new card and toy have merged, fans will have more ways to express their love of basketball and collecting. Thanks to the familiar Funko brand, fans of the popular figurines can now find their way into the hobby of collecting trading cards as well.

The Lakers season kicks off on October 18th against the world champion Golden State Warriors.

Davis and Leonard will collide on the court when the two Southern California teams clash in their first meeting on October 20th when the Lakers and Clippers meet in the Battle for LA. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00PM PST on TNT.