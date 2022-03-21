post malone

From ‘Congratulations' to Happy Birthday: Post Malone Wishes Fan Happy 21st

Watch Post Malone make a fan's night while celebrating his 21st birthday in a Beverly Hills restaurant.

By Accalia Rositani

Nicole Schumacher

In a video posted to TikTok, Nicole Schumacher called Post Malone the "kindest superstar ever" after he wished her son, Andrew Schumacher, a happy 21st birthday.

@ntschu

@Post Malone Andrew’s 21st Birthday In LA meeting the kindest superstar ever! #postmalone #autismawareness #matsushisa

♬ original sound - Nicole Schumacher @ntschu

In the video, the Grammy-nominated star can be seen chatting up Andrew and Nicole in the Beverly Hills restaurant Matsuhisa on the night of March 11.

Joined by his brother, Paul Jr., and some friends, the young fan had taken notice of Malone when he walked into the restaurant, calling him "Austin," which is the star's real first name.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Shortly after, the artist walked over to the party's table and introduced himself, as can be heard in the video.

Nicole later explains to Malone that her son "has autism and knows all your songs."

Thanking him for his support, Malone said, "That’s so sweet and nice to meet you."

The rapper, famous for his love of beer, then joked that choosing a drink is tough on your 21st, but not tough for him.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Battle for Mariupol Rages On; Russia Warns of Breach in US Relations

Supreme Court 18 hours ago

SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Pledges to Decide Cases ‘Without Fear or Favor'

Shaking his hand, Malone said, "Have fun dude, but not too much fun."

This article tagged under:

post maloneautismCelebrity NewsAutism Awarenesspost malone fan
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us