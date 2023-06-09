Frightful first: Midsummer Scream's eerie ‘Hall of Shadows' to haunt for three days

What to Know Midsummer Scream, "the world's largest Halloween and horror convention," will return to the Long Beach Convention Center July 28-30, 2023

The expo's capacious dark zone features several scare-packed experiences, from mazes to monsters

$65 weekend pass; other ticketing options available

Gingerly stepping into a space where ghosties and ghoulies are known to roam?

The mere idea of monsters prowling in the mist may prompt any person to pause and turn back.

And yet? There are people, many, many people, who are eager to encounter all of the eerie sights, sounds, and scares that such an enchanted realm offers, for such moments can give a Halloween lover all sorts of thrills and chills.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And one of Southern California's best-known pop-ups, the Hall of Shadows, is going even bigger when it returns as part of Midsummer Scream in July.

The Halloween-inspired expo, one of the largest in the land, includes hundreds of vendors, star-studded panels, creepy cameos, opportunities to cosplay, and, yes, the giant Hall of Shadows experience.

Now the "Shadows" will grow longer, thanks to the fact that the dastardly dark zone will stay open for all three days of Midsummer Scream, a first.

How to reach this haunting hall once you're at the Long Beach Convention Center?

It's found within Midsummer Scream, but wending your way to the dark zone's entrance, which is lined with ancient ruins, is a solid way to know you've reached the Hall of Shadows.

Within those ruins, which will spring from the eeky/geeky imagination of the creative collective known as CalHaunts?

Big quivers: Guests will encounter "traps, treasures, and classic D&D monsters," in addition to other knee-quaking features.

"As we celebrate horror games of all types this year at Midsummer Scream, the theme of this year's Hall of Shadows is 'Dungeons & Demons,' which pays homage to the OG 'monster' game that we all grew up with and still love to this day: Dungeons & Dragons," says Rick West, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Midsummer Scream.

"We've invited our haunters this year to let their imaginations run wild, and where possible, to incorporate some kind of gamification or interactive element into their Hall of Shadows creations."

"Everyone is excited and hard at work to bring fans the most epic Hall of Shadows yet!"

You've got a few weeks yet to work up your most whimsical courage ahead of entering this low-lit bastion of beasties but waiting that long to secure your Midsummer Scream pass?

You best not: They're on sale now, so scurry, monster-style, by this site to purchase.