3 Dead, Several Injured in Suspected Terrorist Attack at French Church

French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a knife attack at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice that killed three people and wounded several others at a time when French authorities are on high alert for extremist violence.

A man armed with a knife attacked people inside the church around 9 a.m. local time, killing a woman and a man, French police confirmed to NBC News.

A third victim, another woman, ran from the church seeking refuge in a café, shop but was hunted down and killed, police added. Several others have been wounded, police said.

It's not clear at this time how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The assailant was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police official said. He was believed to be acting alone and police are not searching for other assailants, the official said. She was not authorized to be publicly named.

The police confirmed that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack and that the national anti-terrorist public prosecutor's department is now officially in charge of the investigation.

“He cried ‘Allah Akbar!' over and over, even after he was injured,” said Nice Mayor Christian Estros. “The meaning of his gesture left no doubt.”

Thursday's attack marked the third since the opening in September of a terrorism trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

In Nice, images on French media showed the neighborhood locked down and surrounded by police and emergency vehicles. Sounds of explosions could be heard as sappers exploded suspicious objects.

The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on France's new virus restrictions and held a moment of silence Thursday for the victims. The prime minister rushed from the hall to a crisis center overseeing the aftermath of the Nice attack. French President Emmanuel Macron was headed to Nice later in the day.

Less than two weeks ago, an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammed for a class on free speech. Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper's editorial meeting in 2015.

In September, a man who had sought asylum in France attacked bystanders outside Charlie Hebdo's former offices with a butcher knife.