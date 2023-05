At least one freight train car derailed Monday morning in the north San Fernando Valley.

No injuries were reported in the derailment in the 14000 block of North San Fernando road in Granada Hills. Details about the train's car were not available, but no spills were reported.

Traffic was affected in the area, the LAPD said.

Update: NOT Metro train.. freight train off track only. NO injuries reported. Traffic will clear shortly. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) May 1, 2023