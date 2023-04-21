Wildlife

Freeway the Sea Lion, Who Wandered Into San Diego Several Times, Has Died

SeaWorld San Diego said Freeway had contracted a progressive disease

By Dennis Romero and Bill Feather | NBC News

A sea lion that was rescued from a freeway by the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team is released back into the ocean on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team

Freeway the sea lion couldn't be stopped. He scoped out eateries near the sea, scooted down a busy urban freeway, and waddled into an urban creek.

In the end, experts at SeaWorld San Diego said, a progressive disease had done enough damage that the park opted to euthanize him to prevent suffering.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share 'Freeway,' the rescued sea lion, passed away yesterday — surrounded with love from his devoted care and rescue teams," the park said Friday on Facebook.

SeaWorld didn't specify the disease or its impacts. It said Freeway contracted the disease before he made headlines.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC New York

