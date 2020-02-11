Stop-and-Go Driver Arrested in Long Beach After 100-MPH Freeway Chase

A pursuit driver reached speeds around 100 mph on a Southern California freeway early Tuesday before officers brought the chase to an end by ramming the car in Long Beach

The pursuit through Gardena, Carson and Long Beach began after a report of a speeding driver in a white Lexus hatchback.

The chase driver was on the 110 Freeway in the Gardena area before entering the southbound 405 Freeway and heading into the Long Beach area. The driver nearly crashed when the car began fish-tailing on an exit ramp after reaching 100 mph.

Once on Long Beach streets, the driver stopped and took off at least two times in what appeared to be cat-and-mouse encounter. After running over a curb at the end of a cul-de-sac, the driver was stopped when an officer used a patrol car to ram the Lexus.

Other officers arrived at took the driver into custody.