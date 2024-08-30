Explore Joshua Tree art studios over three free fall weekends

What to Know HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours, presented by the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council

Oct. 5-6, 12-13, and 19-20, 2024

Free; 133 studios and 188 artists will take part

"Art Tours After Dark" is a new feature of the tour; 15+ local venues will feature dozens of live music showcases

THREE WEEKENDS, 133 STUDIOS: Any journey into the high desert is a kaleidoscopic trip straight into the heart of art. Galleries, found art, quirky pop-ups in local coffeehouses, oversized sculptures gracing a rocky and remote expanse: The creative spirit not only flourishes around Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree, Wonder Valley, and the other Mojave-marvelous communities of the desert, it feels as though creativity has established a permanent address. Sometimes, though, the region's robust art-nature vibe grows only more flavorful, as it will over three fall weekends in 2024. HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours, billed as "Southern California's largest open studio event," will mark its 24th outing by spotlighting 188 artists, giving visitors the chance to drop into, oh wow: 133 studios.

Aleksandra Zee The HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours will take place over the first three weekends of October 2024. (photo: Aleksandra Zee)

NEW IN 2024: If you're staying the night in the area, check out a fresh offering called "Art Tours After Dark." Dozens of showcases — over 70 in all — will feature a host of bands and musicians at over 15 local venues, a cool evening complement to the daytime art adventures. "HWY 62 Open Studio Art Tours is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the incredible synergy between our natural environment and creative community," shared Art Tours Coordinator John Henson. "This year, we're thrilled to enhance this experience with live music, deepening the connection between art and the rich cultural tapestry of the high desert."

MONTH-LONG PREVIEW: Eager to check out some of the artists who will be featured on the 2024 tour? A preview show will debut at the Hi-Desert Artists Center Sept. 28; check dates and details if you'd like to swing by the show, which shutters Oct. 27.