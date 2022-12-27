Free Entry Days at National Parks in 2023

Mark your calendars, outdoor enthusiasts.
Here's when you can get into a national park for free in 2023.
- Jan. 16 – Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- April 22 – First day of National Park Week
- Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
The following parks in California will be taking part in the entrance fee-free days.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
- Cabrillo National Monument
- Death Valley National Park
- Joshua Tree National Park
- Lassen Volcanic National Park
- Lava Beds National Monument
- Muir Woods National Monument
- Pinnacles National Park
- San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
- Yosemite National Park
Some fees, including those for camping and transportation, will still be in place.
Learn more on the National Park Service website.