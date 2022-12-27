national parks

Free Entry Days at National Parks in 2023

Mark your calendars, outdoor enthusiasts.

Here's when you can get into a national park for free in 2023.

  • Jan. 16 – Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 22 – First day of National Park Week
  • Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

The following parks in California will be taking part in the entrance fee-free days.

  • Cabrillo National Monument
  • Death Valley National Park
  • Joshua Tree National Park
  • Lassen Volcanic National Park
  • Lava Beds National Monument
  • Muir Woods National Monument
  • Pinnacles National Park
  • San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
  • Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
  • Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
  • Yosemite National Park

Some fees, including those for camping and transportation, will still be in place.

Learn more on the National Park Service website.

