Los Angeles County

Celebrate Women's Suffrage Centennial by Downloading This Art

The county has made the artwork available through digital downloads to be made into posters, and the Los Angeles County Library is featuring three of the designs on its latest edition of library cards.

By City News Service

Moses X Ball, Amy Smith

The County of Los Angeles debuted the artwork of six artists Wednesday in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the U.S.

The county's Department of Arts and Culture collaborated with the Women and Girls Initiative to commission the art, which is intended to reflect a diversity of women and perspectives and highlight themes such as empowerment, civic engagement, resiliency and the right to vote.

"These remarkable artworks illustrate the breadth of the movement for women's suffrage and our persistence as we continue the fight for full equality 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment,'' Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said. "Every time someone uses one of these library cards, it will remind them that our struggle has a long history and it continues still.''

Cover

The artwork will also be available through social media graphics to encourage people to vote, county officials said.

"I am thrilled that L.A. County Library is a partner in this momentous, cross-departmental collaboration celebrating the suffragists' struggle and achievements with these creative works,'' Library Director Skye Patrick said. "We know that many library fans cherish their library cards as collectibles, and we hope that these cards, which commemorate such a significant time in our history, will hold special value for our customers.''

The artwork is available here.

County library branches are currently servicing patrons via "sidewalk service'' during regular business hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available at lacountylibrary.org.

