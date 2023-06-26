Fourth of July fireworks and drones will sparkle across Southern California

What to Know Independence Day is Tuesday, July 4

Several big shows, including the Hollywood Bowl and Knott's Berry Farm, are ticketed

Some events are free-to-see, like Marina del Rey and Huntington Beach Pier

Red, white, and blue are some of the hues that give the stars a rousing run each and every July 4, but if you're watching a nighttime fireworks spectacular, you're also going to see green, gold, tangerine, purple, pink, and so many colors beyond.

For the pyrotechnic extravaganzas of Southern California are well-known for their sheer over-the-top-a-tude, with music, special pre-show activities, food trucks, and other celebratory details adding oomph to the occasion.

Where will you go on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 to see the sparkle?

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here are fifteen festive locations offering fireworks and/or drones on July 4, 2023; your city or town might be, too, at the outdoor concert venue, high school, or park, so be sure to check your local sources.

Important: Before leaving home, you'll want to check out if your chosen fireworks event is A) ticketed and B) if parking is included in the price. Perusing the event site for great vantage points can also be helpful, too.

The start time is also good to double-check, and while many fireworks begin to brighten the night sky around 9-ish — think a half hour or so after the sun sets — some happenings might be on their own quirky timeline.

Huntington Beach 4th of July Celebrations: Ready to patriotically partake in a festivity that's billed as the "largest 4th of July west of the Mississippi"? The "Fireworks Over the Ocean" is the wrap-up for a multi-day celebration, one that includes the Surf City Run 5K and a parade.

4th of July Celebration: Roaming Super Nintendo World or making a dino-riffic splash at "Jurassic World," all to get ready for the mondo fireworks show? Rrawr: That's happening at Universal Studios Hollywood on Independence Day.

Fourth of July at the Starlight Bowl: Enjoy THE RISING (a tribute to Bruce Springsteen) and a "patriotic firework display" at the Burbank concert's conclusion on July 4.

4th of July Long Beach 2023: Make for Queensway Bay for a complimentary fireworks show that "can be seen all along the waterfront" (though primo spots are listed on the event site, sweet). Looking for Fourth-style fun on Monday, July 3? Peruse the action at Alamitos Bay.

4th of July in Dana Point: Doheny State Beach will be a great vantage point for this large-scale show, but if you want to head out onto the waves? Look for dinner cruises from outfits like Dana Wharf Sportsfishing and Whale Watching.

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield's July 4th Extravaganza: Entry is free to the Warner Ranch Park party but there's a ticketed VIP option, too. Arts and crafts vendors and food trucks will be on the grounds, too. The place? Beautiful Woodland Hills, of course.

4th of July in Big Bear Lake: It's a mountain-style jamboree, sweet, and viewing the fireworks from a trail or the shore of the beloved watering hole? That can happen (just read up on details before heading up).

Independence Day on the Back Bay: Live tunes, food trucks, and more summer-style convivialities will festoon this fiesta, which is near, oh yes, the Newport Dunes Inflatable Water Park.

Fireworks Extravaganza: The Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center in Lancaster is the spot for the evening's ebullient entertainment. A moto cross presentation and food vendors will also be a part of the celebratory scene.

Annual Pacific Palisades July 4th Celebration: Without quibble, the Fourth of July is synonymous with the Palisades, where a daytime parade, a 5K, a 10K, Kids on Bikes, and other delightful doings are afoot. Then come the night? There's a sparkling spectacular.

July 4th Fireworks at Knott's Berry Farm: The Buena Park theme park will break out the "exhilarating fanfare" beginning at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. You'll need a ticket to visit the theme park, which recently unveiled the reimagined Fiesta Village.

Hollywood Bowl: The cultural landmark's July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys will add "Good Vibrations" to not one but three shows on July 2, 3, and 4. Surf by the venue's site for tickets, shuttle info, and more.

Let Freedom Ring at Six Flags Magic Mountain: Coca-Cola is presenting four nights filled with fireworks at the Valencia theme park (admission is required to view the show from inside the destination). The fun begins July 1.

Marina del Rey 4th of July Fireworks Show: Make for Fisherman's Village or Burton Chace Park to watch the above-the-ocean event while also enjoying a synchronized music show. There are other not-too-far-off spots to watch without the tunes, including Venice Pier.

La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club: Seeking an above-the-shoreline show with dozens of drones doing their dazzling thing? Head to the "south end of Kellogg Park" to admire the illumination, which begins at 8:45 p.m. on July 4.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.