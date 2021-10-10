Fort Hood Soldier Reported Missing, Officials Ask for Help in Search

Fort Hood officials are asking the public for help in their search for Jennifer Sewell, a soldier on the Texas base who is missing.

Sewell was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 leaving her on-post barracks, according to the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services.

Sewell is a private first class soldier at the base and was reported missing after she failed to show up to work and didn't respond to calls from law enforcement, her superiors or her family.

