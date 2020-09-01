Fort Hood

Fort Hood Commander Loses Post, Denied Transfer After Incidents at Army Base

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt was set to take over the 1st Armored Division soon

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt addresses the press in front of the III Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, July 6, 2020, confirming that the human remains found near the Leon River in Belton, Texas, did belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Fort Hood Press Center

The commander of the U.S. Army's Fort Hood is being removed from his position and will no longer assume command of a division at Fort Bliss, according to a U.S. Army statement released Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt was set to take over the 1st Armored Division soon. Now the Army will announce who will take over the division in the coming days.

Division commander is a critical step in an Army general’s career and losing a division can be a career-ending move.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 18 hours ago

Trump Wades Into Racial Tensions With Visit to Kenosha

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Mnuchin Says Trump Still Wants Virus Deal With Democrats

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Fort Hood
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us