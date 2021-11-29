Former San Jose Day Care Worker Arrested in Sexual Assault of Child Under 14

San Jose police arrested a 62-year-old former day care worker on suspicion of sexual assault of a child under age 14 over a period of nine years, and they believe there could be more victims, the police department said in a news release Monday.

Julio Cesar Carrasco-Diaz of San Jose was booked into Santa Clara County jail on felony charges of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14, police said.

Carrasco-Diaz worked at a licensed residential day care in the 1000 block of McGinness Avenue, according to police. The victim reported being assaulted by the suspect at the day care facility and told police multiple assaults occurred from 2011 to 2019.

Police believe there could be more victims because of Carrasco-Diaz's employment status at the time of the abuse.

Anyone with information about the case or other cases involving Carrasco-Diaz should contact Detective Hahn of the SJPD’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-537-1394. Anonymous tips can be submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.