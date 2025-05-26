Manhunt: Former police chief considered ‘extremely dangerous' escapes Arkansas prison

A manhunt is underway in Arkansas after a former police chief escaped from a prison in Calico Rock on Sunday afternoon.

Grant Hardin, the former chief of police in the town of Gateway, was serving a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted on rape and murder charges.

He was discovered missing from his prison cell around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The Stone County Sheriff's Office said Hardin is "considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached."

A still image from a security camera shows Hardin wearing a makeshift Department of Corrections uniform when he escaped.

Hardin had been incarcerated since 2017 after pleading guilty to two crimes including the 2017 murder of a city water employee, and the 1997 rape of a teacher inside an elementary school.

The latter was considered a cold case before DNA evidence linked him to the assault years later.

He eventually pleaded guilty to both charges.

In total, Hardin was sentenced to 80 years in prison.