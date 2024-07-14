Former LA County Sheriff Lee Baca is missing: LASD

Retired LA County Sheriff Lee Baca is missing after wandering away from his home Sunday, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The former LA County Sheriff suffers from dementia.

Baca was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in San Marino wearing black pants and a red shirt.

Baca was elected sheriff in 1998 and re-elected three times. He was ordered to serve a three-year federal prison sentence for obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI in 2020.

Baca was convicted of charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements. During his two trials, prosecutors described the ex-lawman as being the top figure in a multi-part conspiracy, which also involved his former right-hand man, Paul Tanaka, and eight deputies who took orders from the sheriff.

Baca — who ran the nation's largest sheriff's department for more than 15 years — was first tried in December 2016 on obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice counts, and prosecutors had planned a second trial on the false statements count.