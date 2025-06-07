The Duncanville, Texas, community is mourning the loss of a former star athlete. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth confirmed the death of Kierston Russell, the twin sister of University of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell. Both had just graduated from Duncanville High School, where they were well-known student athletes.

Authorities in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said Russell’s death does not appear to be criminal in nature. However, to quell media attention and questions directed at Russell’s family, they were given permission to confirm her death.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While the circumstances are unclear, the news spread fast. Athletes, teachers, and coaches are heartbroken as they respond to news about the loss.

Russell was a standout for the Duncanville High School Pantherettes. Her former team shared the news on X – formerly Twitter – that she had died.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

🤍 Pantherette Forever 🤍

With shattered hearts, we mourn the loss of our sister & teammate, Kierston Russell.

A fierce competitor with a heart of gold -her light, love & legacy will live on.

We love you, KRuss. Always. 🕊️

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted…” Psalm 34:18 pic.twitter.com/BU9dTC4Tcb — Duncanville Pantherettes 🏀 (@PantherettesBB) June 5, 2025

The message reads in part:

“It is with shattered hearts, we mourn the loss of our sister and teammate, Kierston Russell. A fierce competitor with a heart of gold.”

Russell recently joined her twin brother, Keelon Russell, in Alabama, where he plays as a quarterback for the Crimson Tide. The two had just graduated from high school

Russell’s mother, April Moore, released a statement on social media that reads in part:

“We are absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude at the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and messages we have received from family, friends, the University of Alabama, Duncanville High School and people across the country.

She goes on to say, “I know I will never be whole again. Kierston, you were a true angel from God, and the only thought that is providing me with any peace and strength in this moment is knowing that you are resting with him now.”

Former teachers, classmates and teammates reacted to the news on social media as well. One former teammate said all she could do at practice was think about how much fun the two of them had together at Duncanville.

Another former teammate shared a photo of the two of them sitting beside each other on the basketball court. She said Russell’s name would live on forever.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.