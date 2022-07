A painful reality is starting to pick up again for more families in the Bay Area: foreclosures.

A new report finds the number of foreclosures so far in 2022 is up 90% in the Bay Area, at more than 1,700. Some can be attributed to pandemic-related protections expiring.

One Peninsula real estate agent says despite the spike in foreclosures, there's no need to panic as the pace is still well below 2019.

