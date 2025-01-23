Recalls

Ford recalling Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles for battery failure issues

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick pickup trucks.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Bronco Sport
Ford

Ford recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles because of concerns over battery failure issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick pickup trucks. Approximately 272,817 vehicles are part of the recall.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The NHTSA said the 12-volt battery may experience "degradation and suddenly fail."

"Battery failure can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash," the recall notice stated.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Ford said that this was a supplier manufacturing defect.

Owner notification letters will be mailed out around Feb. 3. The recalled vehicles should be inspected and, if necessary, a dealer will replace the 12-volt battery free of charge.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us