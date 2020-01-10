car

Ford Mustang Steve McQueen Drove in ‘Bullitt’ Sells for $3.4 Million at Auction

The holy grail of muscle cars has a new owner

By Anisa Holmes and NBC Washington Staff

The iconic 1968 Ford Mustang GT, Steve McQueen's ride in the movie "Bullitt," sold for $3.4 million at auction on Friday. The car was sold at the Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida.

The car has belonged to the Kiernan family since the early 1970s when the car was purchased by Robert Kiernan of Madison, New Jersey for just $6,000.

Steve McQueen reportedly tried to buy it back from him, but Kiernan refused to sell it back.

Mecum Auctions
Steve McQueen's letter to Robert Kiernan in 1977. Image from Mecum Auctions. Bullit.Mecum.com

The Bullitt Mustang ended up staying in the Kiernan family's D.C.-area garage for decades. Upon Kiernan's passing in 2014, the car was passed down to his son Sean who was inspired to get the car back up and running.

U.S. & World

Iran 2 hours ago

Under Pressure, Iran Admits It Shot Down Jetliner by Mistake

Iran 14 hours ago

Trump Ups Iran Accusations, Says 4 US Embassies Targeted

Sean Kiernan restored the car in secret on his own before unveiling it to the public. News4's Leon Harris rode shotgun in the car with Kiernan in 2018 before the car went up for auction.

The car chase in "Bullitt" remains one of the most memorable car chases in cinema history, setting the standard for car chases to come.

This article tagged under:

carauction
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us