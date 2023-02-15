Follow the Mustard Map to Find Floral Treasure Around Napa Valley

What to Know Napa Valley's Wild Mustard Season flowers from January through March

Visit Napa Valley has an online map featuring stops where the yellow flowers may be viewed

Quintessa, Frog's Leap Winery, and other vineyards are on the route

A MAP TO MUSTARD? Such a delightful document would normally lead a condiment-loving foodie to all sorts of dining venues, the places where they may slather on tangy toppings flecked with pink peppercorns or tarragon or tiny bits of lavender or wee walnut pieces. Of course, you might simply be longing for straight-up squeezy mustard, the kind that's perfect atop a hot dog, hamburger, or, let's be real, fries (we're not here to quibble, ketchup fans). But what if you had a mustard map that led you not to the fridge door favorite but rather to wild mustard, the delicate flowering plant that can vibrantly fill out a vineyard in the heart of wintertime? That is rather different, as it doesn't involve snacking but sightseeing. And there are few better places to see this blossoming weed than Napa Valley, which has become synonymous with the showy specimen. What you'll see during Wild Mustard Season can't be predicted — "Please remember, Mother Nature dictates this!" is the oh-so-true word on the Visit Napa site — but you can use a map as your guide while making for Mustardland.

THE ONLINE MAP... is free and shows a number of regional wineries known for a late-winter mustard bloom. This could be a veritable field brimming with lush, sunshine-hued flowers or a simple but stately patch or two. Some of the stop-by-and-see spots include Bennett Lane Winery, V. Sattui Winery, and Baldacci Family Vineyards, if you'd like to think about incorporating a tasting or some shopping. Yountville, Oakville, and Calistoga are some of the towns along the way if you'd like to explore the area further, making your mustard-theme adventuring just one part of your road trip. Is there a hashtag if you happen to snap a few stunning photos full of sunny splendor? You bet there is: #WildMustardDays is the one to keep in mind as you post (as well as #VisitNapaValley). But like you wouldn't delay devouring a frankfurter squiggled with a tangy topping, you best not wait on this one: The mustard-marvelousness begins to wrap as spring makes its first stand.