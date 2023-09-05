Bay Area company sending flying car to upcoming car show in Detroit

The future is now.

A Bay Area company is taking its flying car to the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.

San Mateo company Alef Aeronautics showed off its Model A Tuesday.

The CEO says part of the reason they're taking the car to Detroit is so people can see it in person, maybe even touch it.

He says, at the end of the day, this futuristic creation is a car created to solve the problem of traffic.

Just this summer, the FAA granted Alef Aeronautics a special airworthiness certification.

It allows the company to begin testing it in the air and on the ground in limited locations.

The Detroit auto show kicks off next Wednesday.