tech

Bay Area company sending flying car to upcoming car show in Detroit

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The future is now.

A Bay Area company is taking its flying car to the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.

San Mateo company Alef Aeronautics showed off its Model A Tuesday.

The CEO says part of the reason they're taking the car to Detroit is so people can see it in person, maybe even touch it.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He says, at the end of the day, this futuristic creation is a car created to solve the problem of traffic. 

Just this summer, the FAA granted Alef Aeronautics a special airworthiness certification.

It allows the company to begin testing it in the air and on the ground in limited locations.

U.S. & World

transgender rights 6 mins ago

Georgia can resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth, judge says

news 2 hours ago

North Korean hackers have allegedly stolen hundreds of millions in crypto to fund nuclear program

The Detroit auto show kicks off next Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

techSan Mateo
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us