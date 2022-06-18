Florida Woman Arrested on Hate Crime Charges in NYC Pepper Spray Assault

Authorities have apprehended the woman they say is behind an anti-Asian assault on four women on a Manhattan street last week.

Madeline Barker, of Florida, was arrested Friday on multiple hate crime charges including assault and harassment, the NYPD announced.

The 47-year-old woman has been accused of deploying pepper spray at four women and making anti-Asian statements on June 11.

Police said the attack happened around 6 p.m. near 9th Avenue and 14th Street in the Meatpacking District.

A short video released by police in the days after the assault appeared to show Barker standing outside, discharging the pepper spray in the direction of someone filming her.

The four women physically and verbally assaulted refused medical attention, police added.

Attorney information for Barker was not immediately known.