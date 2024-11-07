Hartford

Florida woman arrested in Hartford for killing roommate and lying about it: police

Medina-Pacheco was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022.

By Angela Fortuna

Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022 and hasn’t been seen since.
Submitted photos

A Florida woman has been arrested in Hartford for allegedly killing her roommate and lying about her disappearance, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said 42-year-old Gisselle Victoria-Gonzalez was arrested in connection to the apparent death of her roommate, 42-year-old Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Medina-Pacheco was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. Police said Victoria-Gonzalez reported that she hadn't seen her roommate since Christmas Day.

Investigators discovered several inconsistencies with her story and officers executed a search warrant at the home, where they found evidence that a violent incident had occurred.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Orlando police said they later learned that Victoria-Gonzalez was living in Hartford and after interviewing her, investigators developed probable cause to arrest her.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday and she faces charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft.

Authorities said Medina-Pacheco traveled from her home in the Dominican Republic to Orlando for an extended vacation in October 2022. While in Florida, she lived with an acquaintance she knew from home.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 1 hour ago

Will fluoride go away when Trump takes office?

politics 2 hours ago

Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff

Medina-Pacheco's body has not yet been found. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit at 800-423-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us