Florida

Florida teen bitten by a shark during a lifeguard training camp

The teen's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, officials said. He was taken by his parents to get stitches.

By The Associated Press

Shark
Getty Images

A shark bit a Florida teen on the leg during a lifeguard training camp Monday morning, officials said.

The attack occurred near the Ponce Inlet lifeguard tower shortly before noon, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said. The 14-year-old boy had been practicing water entries when he landed on a shark.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The teen's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, officials said. He was taken by his parents to get stitches.

Monday's attack comes just days after two separate bite incidents in nearby New Smyrna Beach. A 26-year-old man was bitten on the foot while floating in an innertube Friday, and a 21-year-old man was bitten Thursday while playing football in shallow water.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Kelly Clarkson meets Paul de Gelder, an Australian navy diver, author and motivational speaker who became a passionate environmentalist after surviving a harrowing shark attack.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us