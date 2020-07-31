Florida Teen Accused of Being ‘Mastermind' of Twitter Hack That Hit Gates, Biden

Officials in Florida said Friday a 17-year-old was behind the high-profile Twitter hack earlier this month that targeted a range of people, incluing Joe Biden and Bill Gates.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed 30 felony charges against a Tampa resident for scamming people across America, perpetrating the “Bit-Con” hack, according to a news release.

"This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that,” Warren said.

The investigation revealed Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was the mastermind of the recent hack. He was arrested in Tampa early Friday, according to the release.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Clark because Florida law allows minors to be charged as adults in financial fraud cases such as this when appropriate, according to the release.

This is a developing story.