Twitter

Florida Teen Accused of Being ‘Mastermind' of Twitter Hack That Hit Gates, Biden

The arrest was made Friday

By Michael Liedtke

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials in Florida said Friday a 17-year-old was behind the high-profile Twitter hack earlier this month that targeted a range of people, incluing Joe Biden and Bill Gates.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed 30 felony charges against a Tampa resident for scamming people across America, perpetrating the “Bit-Con” hack, according to a news release.

"This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that,” Warren said. 

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: Jobless Benefits Expire; Fauci Optimistic of Vaccine by Early Winter

Puerto Rico 5 hours ago

Bahamas, Florida Brace for Hurricane Isaias After Dozens Rescued in Puerto Rico

The investigation revealed Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was the mastermind of the recent hack. He was arrested in Tampa early Friday, according to the release.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Clark because Florida law allows minors to be charged as adults in financial fraud cases such as this when appropriate, according to the release.

This is a developing story.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Twitter
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us