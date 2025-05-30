Florida Panthers

How Florida Panthers joined Warriors, Athletics in exclusive stat club

By Joel Soria

It’s not every day a franchise joins an exclusive stat club. 

That said, the Warriors, Athletics, Detroit Pistons and Florida Panthers now find themselves in an exclusive club together. 

The Panthers this week joined those three other teams as the fourth MLB/NBA/NHL/NFL team to clinch its third straight Championship Round appearance after not having done so once in any of the 25 seasons prior (h/t Greg Harvey). 

The Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season after a 4-1 series win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Looking to secure back-to-back Stanley Cups, Florida is the first (2023-25) franchise to accomplish the feat since the Warriors (2015-19). 

Prior to Golden State’s historic five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, the Pistons, spearheaded by Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, made three consecutive Finals appearances.

The Athletics, on the other hand, were the first North American franchise to accomplish the feat (1972-74). 

It’s growing, but the Panthers joined a truly exclusive stat club.

