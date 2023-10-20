Florida man found guilty of murdering wife after she refused to go on home renovation TV show

A jury convicted a Florida man of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2018 strangling and beating death of his wife after she refused to appear on a home renovation reality TV show, prosecutors said.

David Tronnes, 55, killed his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, on April 24, 2018, in the couple’s home in the Orlando neighborhood of Delaney Park, the State Attorney’s Office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit said in a statement Wednesday.

“Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on renovations and had hopes of appearing on the reality television show, ‘Zombie House Renovations.’ This led to the couple experiencing problems in their marriage,” prosecutors said. “Cooper-Tronnes’ refusal to appear on the show upset Tronnes to the point that it led to her murder.”

The six-day trial concluded Wednesday when the jury returned with a verdict in less than five hours. Tronnes was immediately sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.