Florida

Florida Man, 47, Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s 95-Year-Old Boyfriend in Nursing Home

The suspect, 47-year-old William Hawkins, fled from the victim's room after a nurse called authorities to report "someone tried to hurt a patient," police said

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

A 47-year-old Florida man is accused of murdering a 95-year-old nursing home resident who was in a relationship with the younger man's ex-girlfriend, NBC News reports.

William Hawkins, 47, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with first-degree murder more than three weeks after police say he killed Robert E. Morell, 95, at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Port St. Lucie, according to an arrest warrant.

Port St. Lucie police responded to the center at about midnight on Jan. 5 after a nurse called to report that "someone tried to hurt a patient," according to a statement from police.

When officers arrived at the facility, they found Morell dead.

