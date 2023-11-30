Florida GOP chairman faces allegations of sexual battery

Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler is under criminal investigation for allegations related to sexual battery, including rape, according to a complaint filed with the Sarasota Police Department.

A heavily redacted 13-page report released Thursday includes mention of “rape” and “had been sexual battered…on 10/02/2023.” The report offers few additional details other than mentioning that the alleged incident happened in Sarasota, where Ziegler is from.

Ziegler’s name does not appear in the redacted document that was released publicly, but it was provided by the police department after NBC News specifically asked for a complaint filed against Ziegler, who did not return a request seeking comment.

"We acknowledge the reports that there is an investigation being conducted by the Sarasota Police Department regarding Mr. Ziegler. Mr. Ziegler has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department," Ziegler's attorney Derek Byrd said in a statement. "We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated."

"Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain. I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded," he added.

Ziegler and his wife are among the state’s most prominent Republicans.

