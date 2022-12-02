Florida

Florida Doctor Accused of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In a Ditch

Eric Andrews Salata was found dead in a ditch Monday, a week after police arrested him at his Naples cosmetic procedure clinic

By Julianne McShane

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Florida doctor accused of raping his sedated patients was found dead this week in what has been ruled a suicide, officials said.

An officer found Eric Andrews Salata, 54, dead in a ditch Monday after authorities got a call for a welfare check about eight hours after his ankle monitor appeared to have been switched off, according to the incident report, which adds that a gun was found near his body.

A civil lawsuit will be brought against the estate of Eric Salata, pictured here, a doctor in Naples, Florida accused of raping victims at his cosmetic surgery clinic.
WBBH
A civil lawsuit will be brought against the estate of Eric Salata, pictured here, a doctor in Naples, Florida accused of raping victims at his cosmetic surgery clinic.

The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, a Collier County sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police arrested Salata on Nov. 21 at his clinic, the now-shuttered Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, after two women alleged he raped them while they received cosmetic medical treatments under sedation at the spa, Naples police said in a statement on Facebook.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us