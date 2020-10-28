coronavirus

Five People Test Positive for COVID-19 at UCSF Medical Facility

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A UCSF medical facility in San Francisco reported Tuesday it had five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The outbreak at UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center on Parnassus Avenue in San Francisco consists of two patients who had shared a room and three employees who had cared for those patients.

Both patients tested negative before being admitted, and one of the positives came back on a routine discharge test, the hospital said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Elections 2020 9 hours ago

Anxiety 2020: Voters Worry About Safety at the Polls

World Series 13 hours ago

Dodgers Win 1st World Series Title Since 1988

The original source of the infection was still unclear Wednesday morning, but UCSF officials said it's isolated to those five people, who have been quarantined.

The hospital is working to identify, test and quarantine anyone else who may have been exposed.

Neither patient has shown any symptoms, and the staff members have only mild symptoms, UCSF said. The hospital said it has seen "high compliance" among staff members, adding that there are daily screenings at all UCSF clinical facilities.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusoutbreakUCSF
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us