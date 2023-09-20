First-ever children's library unveiled at men's central jail in downtown LA

Incarcerated fathers will now be able to bond more with their children thanks to a library at the men’s central jail in downtown Los Angeles.

The jail unveiled its first-ever children’s library at their visitor’s center.

City leaders and families showed up for the big reveal of the library on Tuesday.

“They’re able to keep their mind occupied while we wait to have our visit, so I think it’s a great idea,” Angelique Molina said. “They get some reading time in, education, while they’re waiting to see the person that’s away from us for now.”

The library is thanks to a large donation from Gordon Philanthropies in collaboration with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department custody personnel Deputy Vasquez & Lt. Rodriguez.

The new library will “provide a source of educational activities for the children coming to see their loved ones. We understand that waiting to see a loved one with your child is not easy,” LASD said in a social media post.