First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House

Welcome to Washington, Champ and Major!

The "first dogs" joined President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Sunday. The Bidens had wanted to get settled in at 1600 Penn before bringing Champ and Major to D.C. from Delaware, a White House official said.

"Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn," said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary.

Official White House photos by Adam Schultz.

4 photos
1/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
2/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
3/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
4/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz

This article tagged under:

White House

More Photo Galleries

Inauguration Day in Photos
Inauguration Day in Photos
Photos: Firefighters Tackle San Marcos Brush Fire Near Palomar College
Photos: Firefighters Tackle San Marcos Brush Fire Near Palomar College
Aerial Images: Droves of Pro-Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Flock to Pacific Beach
Aerial Images: Droves of Pro-Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Flock to Pacific Beach
Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol
Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us