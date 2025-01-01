Hawaii

Fireworks explosion in the Honolulu area leaves 2 people dead and 20 injured

The accident occurred just before midnight outside a home, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

By The Associated Press

A New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in a Honolulu-area neighborhood killed two people and injured 20 others, authorities say.

The accident occurred just before midnight outside a home, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a statement. The neighborhood is near Honolulu's international airport and a joint U.S. Air Force and Navy base and a little more than 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) east of the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial, which honors sailors who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the U.S. into World War II.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, and the other 20 victims were transported to hospitals, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The fire department said it was investigating the cause of the blast and had no details about how the accident occurred. It said there was no fire at the home. The victims were not immediately identified.

