Firefighters rescue driver trapped for nearly 5 days at bottom of ravine in wreckage of crashed pickup

By Jonathan Lloyd

A driver who crashed off a bluff was rescued after being trapped at the bottom of a ravine for about five days, according to authorities.
A pickup driver who crashed off a bluff was rescued after being trapped at the bottom of a Southern California ravine for nearly five days, according to authorities.

Kern County firefighters responded Saturday to the crash site off Comanche Point Road between the communities of Arvin and Stallion Springs, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. Firefighters determined the driver had been trapped inside the truck about 100 feet down the steep hillside since Aug. 29, firefighters said.

Firefighters were lowed by rope into the ravine, where they placed the victim in a rescue basket that was pulled back up the hill to safety. The driver was airlifted to a hospital, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

