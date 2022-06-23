Firefighters Protect Homes From Grass Fire Burning Near Sylmar Neighborhood

Firefighters protected homes Thursday from a grass fire that cast smoke over the northern San Fernando Valley.

Details about how the fire estimated at about 7 acres started in a field near the 5 and 405 freeways were not immediately available.

The fire broke out in the 15000 block of West Lakeside Street on a day of above normal temperatures. The fire was burning uphill with a moderate rate of spread.

One home appeared to be threatened as wind pushed flames and smoke toward the residence. Video from NewsChopper4 showed a person spraying water toward the fire with a garden hose.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fuel moisture levels are well below historic averages in parts of Southern California, meaning vegetation is drying out more quickly this year. Dry vegetation is one significant factor in the spread of wildfires.

The state is coming of one of its driest late winters on record, leaving hillsides covered in dry brush.

California continues to face longer wildfire seasons as a direct result of climate change, according to CAL FIRE.