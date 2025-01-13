Firefighters from Mexico get ready to battle Palisades Fire

More than 70 firefighters from Mexico received training Sunday at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside to prepare them for the front lines of the Palisades Fire that has destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least eight people.

The group includes members of the federal fire team and the Mexican army.

“They’ve done their classroom portion on the safety aspects of wildland firefighting, and they’re out here today practicing their shelter appointments in the event they were to be in trapped by fire they would have a good understanding of what their last resort survivability would be,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Curtis Rhodes.

“They are two separate teams when they are working over there in the country, but here they’re going to be working together as one team. All 73 will be paired up as a hand crew, and they will be constructing hand line construction on the Palisades as a team with some of our counterparts working with them,” Rhodes said.

The Palisades Fire is one of the two largest fires in Los Angeles and as of Sunday, the blaze had burned more than 23,000 acres.

“It’s extremely important to have the help from our neighbors. Not only do we have México down here, we have the Canada firefighters coming in here today,” Rhodes said.

States that have sent fire crews to Southern California include Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming and Montana. Canada has sent firefighters and equipment.

Juan Tapia Benitez, who will be leading the team, says he has been a firefighter in Mexico for 11 years.

“All these types of incidents require preparation. We have years of preparation,” he said.



Benitez said he feels honored to be helping his brothers and sisters in Los Angeles.

“We are very enthusiastic to support them because the federal government of Mexico and the United States have worked hand in hand. There is a history of participation. We have come year after year when they need us and we are here to support them,” Benitez said.

The Mexican team was expected to head to Pacific Palisades on Monday morning.

Water-dropping aircraft are sometimes grounded due to strong sustained winds and the possibility of even stronger gusts. Video broadcast Monday Jan. 13, 2025 on NBC4.